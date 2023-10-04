FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s (FLJ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FLJ stock has gone up by 46.34%, with a monthly gain of 20.00% and a quarterly plunge of -21.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.85% for FLJ Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.26% for FLJ’s stock, with a -73.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.05x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) by analysts is $374.13, which is $60.23 above the current market price. The public float for FLJ is 172.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of FLJ was 1.09M shares.

FLJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has jumped by 7.19 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 46.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-21 that Are you looking for the best penny stocks to buy after the stock market dropped today? Believe it or not there are plenty of cheap stocks to watch that are heading higher amid this big drop in major indexes.

FLJ Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.91%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ rose by +46.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2528. In addition, FLJ Group Ltd ADR saw -90.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.