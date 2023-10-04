Fiserv Inc. (FI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 112.85. However, the company has seen a -3.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Fiserv (FI) gains from a diversified portfolio and increasing efficiency in capital usage amid foreign currency risks.

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FI is 0.90.

The average price predicted by analysts for FI is $142.70, which is $31.95 above the current price. The public float for FI is 603.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FI on October 04, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

FI’s Market Performance

FI stock saw a decrease of -3.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Fiserv Inc. (FI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.46% for FI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.23% for the last 200 days.

FI Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.19. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 6,750 shares at the price of $112.17 back on Oct 02. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 160,356 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $757,148 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 6,750 shares at $121.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 167,106 shares at $822,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 8.21, with 3.24 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv Inc. (FI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.