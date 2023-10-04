Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ferguson Plc. (FERG) by analysts is $172.49, which is $12.04 above the current market price. The public float for FERG is 202.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of FERG was 970.91K shares.

FERG) stock’s latest price update

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.78 in relation to previous closing price of 163.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Investors with an interest in Manufacturing – General Industrial stocks have likely encountered both Ferguson plc (FERG) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

FERG’s Market Performance

Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has seen a 1.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.10% decline in the past month and a 2.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for FERG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for FERG’s stock, with a 10.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.32. In addition, Ferguson Plc. saw 26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+29.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson Plc. stands at +6.35. Equity return is now at value 38.94, with 11.93 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.