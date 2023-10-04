Fedex Corp (FDX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) is above average at 15.86x. The 36-month beta value for FDX is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FDX is $290.50, which is $30.31 above than the current price. The public float for FDX is 230.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of FDX on October 04, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

FDX) stock’s latest price update

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.86relation to previous closing price of 265.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-02 that Flexport founder Ryan Petersen claimed in public that Dave Clark’s tenure as CEO featured too much spending, but internal documents tell a different story

FDX’s Market Performance

FDX’s stock has fallen by -0.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly rise of 4.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Fedex Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.99% for FDX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $315 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FDX Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $257.82. In addition, Fedex Corp saw 50.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from Lenz Michael C., who sale 5,745 shares at the price of $261.88 back on Jul 20. After this action, Lenz Michael C. now owns 22,478 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $1,504,474 using the latest closing price.

CARTER ROBERT B, the EVP / Chief Info Officer of Fedex Corp, sale 19,270 shares at $246.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that CARTER ROBERT B is holding 58,875 shares at $4,740,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fedex Corp stands at +4.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53. Equity return is now at value 16.14, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Based on Fedex Corp (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.50. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Fedex Corp (FDX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.