F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FNB is at 1.12.

The public float for FNB is 354.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume for FNB on October 04, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

FNB stock's latest price update

The stock of F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB) has decreased by -1.23 when compared to last closing price of 10.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — F.N.B.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB’s stock has fallen by -0.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.05% and a quarterly drop of -9.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for F.N.B. Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for FNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNB Trading at -10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, F.N.B. Corp. saw -19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corp., valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Equity return is now at value 10.07, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.