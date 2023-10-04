eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) has seen a -13.05% decrease in the past week, with a -24.58% drop in the past month, and a -25.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for EXPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.74% for EXPI’s stock, with a -10.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 285.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) is $23.00, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for EXPI is 77.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPI on October 04, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

EXPI) stock’s latest price update

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.34 in relation to its previous close of 15.70. However, the company has experienced a -13.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that I recently read an article from ReadWrite, an online publication about emerging technologies. The article discussed independent contractors’ past, present and future in the modern workforce.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPI Trading at -28.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -26.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI fell by -13.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.24. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc saw 29.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from Gesing Jason, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $19.28 back on Sep 06. After this action, Gesing Jason now owns 2,297,858 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc, valued at $385,618 using the latest closing price.

Valdes Jose Enrique, the Chief Growth Officer of eXp World Holdings Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $19.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Valdes Jose Enrique is holding 11 shares at $976,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 3.15, with 1.63 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66 and the total asset turnover is 11.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.