Examining the Volatility of Lululemon Athletica inc.’s (LULU) Stock

The stock of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) has gone down by -3.24% for the week, with a -8.87% drop in the past month and a -2.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.14% for LULU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for LULU’s stock, with a 4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LULU is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LULU is $439.61, which is $76.25 above the current price. The public float for LULU is 110.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LULU on October 04, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

LULU) stock’s latest price update

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)’s stock price has dropped by -3.79 in relation to previous closing price of 382.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Investors interested in stocks from the Textile – Apparel sector have probably already heard of Kontoor Brands (KTB) and Lululemon (LULU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $470 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LULU Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $386.93. In addition, Lululemon Athletica inc. saw 14.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from Choe Michelle Sun, who sale 27,981 shares at the price of $401.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Choe Michelle Sun now owns 3,892 shares of Lululemon Athletica inc., valued at $11,220,381 using the latest closing price.

BURGOYNE CELESTE, the Pres Americas & Global Guest of Lululemon Athletica inc., sale 17,343 shares at $362.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that BURGOYNE CELESTE is holding 15,302 shares at $6,278,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica inc. stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 44.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.97. Equity return is now at value 31.52, with 18.46 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.37. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.