Examining the Volatility of Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) Stock

The stock of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has gone down by -8.40% for the week, with a -25.15% drop in the past month and a -15.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.05% for GENI. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.65% for GENI’s stock, with a -7.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GENI is 2.04.

The public float for GENI is 118.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GENI on October 04, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

GENI) stock’s latest price update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI)’s stock price has dropped by -3.54 in relation to previous closing price of 5.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Some of the notable companies to have witnessed solid earnings acceleration as of now are Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), Genius Sports (GENI) and Viad (VVI).

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GENI Trading at -23.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -23.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 37.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Equity return is now at value -27.81, with -22.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.