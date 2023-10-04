Evaluating the Ups and Downs of TREX Co. Inc.’s (TREX) Stock

The stock of TREX Co. Inc. (TREX) has seen a -7.67% decrease in the past week, with a -19.29% drop in the past month, and a -8.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for TREX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.21% for TREX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.20% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for TREX Co. Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is above average at 44.88x. The 36-month beta value for TREX is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for TREX is $78.04, which is $19.32 above than the current price. The public float for TREX is 107.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.53% of that float. The average trading volume of TREX on October 04, 2023 was 998.09K shares.

TREX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TREX Co. Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has plunged by -3.77 when compared to previous closing price of 61.02, but the company has seen a -7.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-09-29 that Investment bank D.A. Davidson, which has adopted the bison as a brand, picked 17 “high quality” stocks—a few giant, most smaller.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at -14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.83. In addition, TREX Co. Inc. saw 38.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for TREX Co. Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 14.58 for asset returns.

Based on TREX Co. Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, TREX Co. Inc. (TREX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.