Evaluating the Impact of -5.95 Increase on Upwork Inc’s (UPWK) Stock

The stock of Upwork Inc (UPWK) has seen a -3.19% decrease in the past week, with a -27.07% drop in the past month, and a 22.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for UPWK. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.73% for UPWK’s stock, with a -1.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for UPWK is 118.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of UPWK was 2.34M shares.

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) has decreased by -5.95 when compared to last closing price of 11.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest1 work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

UPWK Trading at -16.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -26.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.60. In addition, Upwork Inc saw 4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Brown Hayden, who sale 28,457 shares at the price of $12.73 back on Sep 18. After this action, Brown Hayden now owns 1,058,875 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $362,138 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc, sale 962 shares at $12.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 4,986 shares at $12,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -10.18, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Upwork Inc (UPWK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.