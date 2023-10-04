Equity Commonwealth (EQC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQC is 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EQC is 106.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQC on October 04, 2023 was 916.10K shares.

EQC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has dropped by -0.27 compared to previous close of 18.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-28 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that the company will release its third quarter 2023 operating results on Monday, October 30, 2023, after the close of trading. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 9:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast will also be availa.

EQC’s Market Performance

EQC’s stock has fallen by -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.31% and a quarterly drop of -11.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.13% for Equity Commonwealth The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.99% for EQC’s stock, with a -10.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EQC Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.71. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.26 back on Aug 10. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 158,466 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $963,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Equity return is now at value 2.69, with 2.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.