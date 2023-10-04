Enservco Corp (ENSV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENSV is 1.54.

The public float for ENSV is 20.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On October 04, 2023, ENSV’s average trading volume was 195.67K shares.

ENSV) stock’s latest price update

Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.46 in comparison to its previous close of 0.37, however, the company has experienced a -14.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-12 that LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it has scheduled its 2023 second quarter earnings call for Tuesday August 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

ENSV’s Market Performance

Enservco Corp (ENSV) has experienced a -14.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.97% drop in the past month, and a 4.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.58% for ENSV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.00% for ENSV’s stock, with a -48.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

ENSV Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV fell by -14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3912. In addition, Enservco Corp saw -79.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Equity return is now at value -197.51, with -45.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enservco Corp (ENSV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.