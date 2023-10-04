Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is above average at 37.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is $142.39, which is $23.73 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 245.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EA on October 04, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

EA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has dropped by -0.50 compared to previous close of 120.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Guardian reported 2023-09-28 that Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X; Electronic Arts The 24th game in what was previously known as the Fifa series has some added RPG elements for upgrading players’ skills. But most importantly, the fluidity of the action is beguiling

EA’s Market Performance

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has experienced a 1.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.82% drop in the past month, and a -7.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for EA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for EA’s stock, with a -2.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $142 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.39. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw -2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Miele Laura, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $119.97 back on Oct 02. After this action, Miele Laura now owns 32,586 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $239,941 using the latest closing price.

Singh Vijayanthimala, the Chief People Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 800 shares at $119.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Singh Vijayanthimala is holding 29,547 shares at $95,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.34. Equity return is now at value 11.93, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 16.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.