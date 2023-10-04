Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG)’s stock price has decreased by -7.13 compared to its previous closing price of 28.74. However, the company has seen a -8.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that CMTG, DSDVY and LPG have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 28, 2023.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) is 5.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPG is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) is $28.54, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for LPG is 33.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On October 04, 2023, LPG’s average trading volume was 675.44K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG’s stock has seen a -8.50% decrease for the week, with a -1.48% drop in the past month and a 6.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for Dorian LPG Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.39% for LPG’s stock, with a 21.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPG Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG fell by -8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.18. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd saw 59.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Young Theodore B., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $29.13 back on Sep 28. After this action, Young Theodore B. now owns 103,720 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd, valued at $145,650 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Thomas Jason, the Director of Dorian LPG Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $25.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Coleman Thomas Jason is holding 0 shares at $1,024,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+58.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd stands at +44.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.04. Equity return is now at value 23.04, with 12.35 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 93.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.27. Total debt to assets is 47.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.