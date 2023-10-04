DigitalBridge Group Inc’s (DBRG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DBRG stock has gone down by -3.87%, with a monthly decline of -7.45% and a quarterly surge of 8.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for DigitalBridge Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.53% for DBRG’s stock, with a 16.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) by analysts is $22.28, which is $6.39 above the current market price. The public float for DBRG is 159.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.44% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of DBRG was 1.63M shares.

DBRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) has dropped by -1.55 compared to previous close of 16.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that Market is ignoring factors such as interest rate sensitivity, upside to par, call date, and risk shifting in pricing preferred stocks. Mispricing is evident in the relative pricing of hotel REIT preferred stocks with similar risk factors. Investors should consider total expected annual return, interest rate sensitivity, and upside potential when evaluating preferred stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBRG Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.13. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc saw 45.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc, valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Equity return is now at value -14.01, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.