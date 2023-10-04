Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLA is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DLA is $10.00, which is $24.42 above the current price. The public float for DLA is 5.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLA on October 04, 2023 was 52.08K shares.

DLA) stock’s latest price update

Delta Apparel Inc. (AMEX: DLA)’s stock price has soared by 30.20 in relation to previous closing price of 6.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Delta Apparel’s (DLA) third-quarter results reflect net sales and earnings declines due to a soft demand environment and elevated cotton pricing in the quarter.

DLA’s Market Performance

Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) has experienced a 25.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.71% rise in the past month, and a -16.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for DLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.31% for DLA’s stock, with a -16.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for DLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $25 based on the research report published on August 01, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

DLA Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLA rose by +25.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, Delta Apparel Inc. saw -19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLA starting from Stillwell Jeffery Neil, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $9.47 back on May 19. After this action, Stillwell Jeffery Neil now owns 59,157 shares of Delta Apparel Inc., valued at $28,410 using the latest closing price.

Stillwell Jeffery Neil, the President, Salt Life Group of Delta Apparel Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $9.90 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Stillwell Jeffery Neil is holding 56,157 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.06 for the present operating margin

+22.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Apparel Inc. stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 7.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value -9.79, with -3.51 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA), the company’s capital structure generated 121.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.82. Total debt to assets is 42.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.