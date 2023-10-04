Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) has plunged by -2.25 when compared to previous closing price of 14.68, but the company has seen a -3.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that While the health innovation space presents wild risks, you could potentially swing the odds in your favor with strong buy biotech stocks. Specifically, these ideas represent publicly traded biotechnology firms that enjoy the highest possible consensus rating among Wall Street analysts.

The 36-month beta value for CBAY is also noteworthy at 0.30.

The public float for CBAY is 91.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.14% of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on October 04, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

CBAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has seen a -3.24% decrease in the past week, with a 1.20% rise in the past month, and a 29.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.31% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.97% for CBAY’s stock, with a 44.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBAY Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +250.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.45. In addition, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc saw 128.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from EMSTER KURT VON, who sale 15,921 shares at the price of $15.68 back on Sep 29. After this action, EMSTER KURT VON now owns 90,000 shares of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $249,675 using the latest closing price.

McWherter Charles, the President of R&D of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, sale 21,746 shares at $16.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that McWherter Charles is holding 15,000 shares at $352,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -84.59, with -39.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.