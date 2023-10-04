Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by analysts is $593.09, which is $27.36 above the current market price. The public float for COST is 441.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of COST was 1.64M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 571.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that September was tough, as many top stocks suffered. The trend is nothing new, as September is historically one of the worst months for the stock market.

COST’s Market Performance

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has experienced a 2.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.82% rise in the past month, and a 4.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for COST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.13% for COST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $600 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COST Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $559.73. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 23.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from DECKER SUSAN L, who sale 1,565 shares at the price of $533.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, DECKER SUSAN L now owns 13,329 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $834,145 using the latest closing price.

GALANTI RICHARD A, the Executive VP and CFO of Costco Wholesale Corp, sale 1,500 shares at $522.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that GALANTI RICHARD A is holding 23,850 shares at $783,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.35 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corp stands at +2.60. Equity return is now at value 27.54, with 9.45 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.