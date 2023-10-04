Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.07 in relation to its previous close of 75.97. However, the company has experienced a -1.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-03 that WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, will announce financial results for the third quarter of 2023 following the market close on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the third quarter results, as well as the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EDT that same day. A live audio webcast of the conference.

Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSGP is 0.86.

The average price predicted by analysts for CSGP is $98.08, which is $22.92 above the current price. The public float for CSGP is 403.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSGP on October 04, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

The stock of Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) has seen a -1.49% decrease in the past week, with a -8.97% drop in the past month, and a -15.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for CSGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.75% for CSGP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $100 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSGP Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.35. In addition, Costar Group Inc. saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Ruggles Lisa, who sale 30,474 shares at the price of $91.42 back on Jun 30. After this action, Ruggles Lisa now owns 156,208 shares of Costar Group Inc., valued at $2,785,933 using the latest closing price.

Wheeler Scott T, the Chief Financial Officer of Costar Group Inc., sale 21,530 shares at $89.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Wheeler Scott T is holding 324,714 shares at $1,922,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Equity return is now at value 5.92, with 4.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.