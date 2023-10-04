Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CDT)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.63 in comparison to its previous close of 4.83, however, the company has experienced a -9.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) is 259.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDT is 0.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CDT is 2.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On October 04, 2023, CDT’s average trading volume was 78.98K shares.

CDT’s Market Performance

CDT stock saw a decrease of -9.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -47.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.81% for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.98% for CDT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.34% for the last 200 days.

CDT Trading at -45.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.64%, as shares sank -45.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDT fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -44.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CDT

The total capital return value is set at -1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value 0.73, with 0.68 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.