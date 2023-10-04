CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 200.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that Low-beta stocks allow investors to sleep well at night as the latest developments on interest rate hikes and their effects on the market cause anxiety. Despite things being slightly better than in previous years, central banks are still open to increasing interest rates, and oil prices are still rising.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CME is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CME is $211.67, which is $9.17 above the current price. The public float for CME is 358.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CME on October 04, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

The stock of CME Group Inc (CME) has seen a 0.92% increase in the past week, with a -0.61% drop in the past month, and a 9.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for CME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for CME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $204 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.78. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 19.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from DUFFY TERRENCE A, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $203.95 back on Aug 18. After this action, DUFFY TERRENCE A now owns 65,545 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $6,118,500 using the latest closing price.

Holzrichter Julie, the Sr MD Chief Operating Officer of CME Group Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $205.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Holzrichter Julie is holding 31,990 shares at $1,232,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.68, with 1.82 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CME Group Inc (CME) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.