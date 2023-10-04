CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by analysts is $88.00, which is $5.43 above the current market price. The public float for CF is 192.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CF was 2.21M shares.

CF) stock’s latest price update

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF)’s stock price has plunge by -1.70relation to previous closing price of 83.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that The S&P 500 witnessed its worst month of 2023, losing 5% in September. Fears of higher rates for a longer-than-expected period took the sheen away from stocks in the month.

CF’s Market Performance

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has seen a -3.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.89% gain in the past month and a 17.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for CF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for CF’s stock, with a 5.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $85 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CF Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.19. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc saw -3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Frost Bert A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $78.45 back on Sep 01. After this action, Frost Bert A now owns 42,539 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc, valued at $392,264 using the latest closing price.

Barnard Douglas C, the EVP, Corp. Dev.&Legal Advisor of CF Industries Holdings Inc, sale 387 shares at $82.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Barnard Douglas C is holding 14,702 shares at $31,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.35 for the present operating margin

+51.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc stands at +29.91. The total capital return value is set at 53.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.57. Equity return is now at value 45.90, with 17.69 for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.97. Total debt to assets is 23.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.