Catheter Precision Inc. (VTAK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Catheter Precision Inc. (VTAK) by analysts is $7.00, which is $6.63 above the current market price. The public float for VTAK is 5.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of VTAK was 134.12K shares.

VTAK) stock’s latest price update

Catheter Precision Inc. (AMEX: VTAK)’s stock price has plunge by -9.38relation to previous closing price of 0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-02-10 that FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems (NYSE American:RMED) today announced the date of March 21, 2023 as the date of its special shareholder meeting. Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 are entitled to vote at the meeting.

VTAK’s Market Performance

Catheter Precision Inc. (VTAK) has seen a -18.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.89% decline in the past month and a -53.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.14% for VTAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.48% for VTAK’s stock, with a -78.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTAK stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for VTAK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VTAK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 13, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

VTAK Trading at -34.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares sank -35.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTAK fell by -18.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5016. In addition, Catheter Precision Inc. saw -93.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VTAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162778.57 for the present operating margin

-4057.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catheter Precision Inc. stands at -191892.86. The total capital return value is set at -180.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -215.66. Equity return is now at value -325.25, with -242.94 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Catheter Precision Inc. (VTAK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.