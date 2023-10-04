Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV)’s stock price has decreased by -13.98 compared to its previous closing price of 27.83. However, the company has seen a -17.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Steven Metzger – President Mel Payne – Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors Carlos Quezada – Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Kian Granmayeh – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alex Paris – Barrington Research John Franzreb – Sidoti & Company George Kelly – ROTH MKM Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carriage Services Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) by analysts is $43.75, which is $19.81 above the current market price. The public float for CSV is 13.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CSV was 73.28K shares.

CSV’s Market Performance

The stock of Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) has seen a -17.96% decrease in the past week, with a -22.47% drop in the past month, and a -26.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for CSV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.63% for CSV’s stock, with a -20.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CSV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on June 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CSV Trading at -22.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSV fell by -17.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.86. In addition, Carriage Services Inc. saw -13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSV starting from PAYNE MELVIN C, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $27.42 back on Jun 14. After this action, PAYNE MELVIN C now owns 1,153,853 shares of Carriage Services Inc., valued at $383,880 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE MELVIN C, the CEO of Carriage Services Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $27.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that PAYNE MELVIN C is holding 1,167,853 shares at $989,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.22 for the present operating margin

+32.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carriage Services Inc. stands at +11.16. The total capital return value is set at 11.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.70. Equity return is now at value 22.26, with 2.59 for asset returns.

Based on Carriage Services Inc. (CSV), the company’s capital structure generated 446.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.71. Total debt to assets is 50.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 444.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.