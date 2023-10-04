Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) is 18.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNI is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) is $169.71, which is $19.58 above the current market price. The public float for CNI is 635.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On October 04, 2023, CNI’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

CNI) stock’s latest price update

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 106.40. However, the company has seen a -4.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-03 that A major system outage affected some of the busiest rail routes in Canada on Tuesday afternoon. Toronto commuters experienced extensive rush-hour disruptions as the city’s regional rail system grappled with a “network-wide system failure.

CNI’s Market Performance

CNI’s stock has fallen by -4.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.26% and a quarterly drop of -11.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Canadian National Railway Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for CNI’s stock, with a -9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNI Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.53. In addition, Canadian National Railway Co. saw -10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.98 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Co. stands at +29.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.39. Equity return is now at value 24.36, with 10.26 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI), the company’s capital structure generated 74.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.64. Total debt to assets is 31.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.