Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) by analysts is $35.80, which is $15.47 above the current market price. The public float for BEP is 278.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BEP was 397.35K shares.

BEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 20.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Soaring long-term interest rates have hammered certain sectors, including utilities, REITs, and renewable energy yieldCos. NextEra Energy Partners, LP recently fell 33% after cutting growth guidance in half, citing higher for longer interest rates as the primary cause. NextEra’s business model is under the most stress it’s ever seen, though analysts expect the dividend to remain safe and it is 66% undervalued, offering 140% upside potential over the next two years.

BEP’s Market Performance

BEP’s stock has fallen by -21.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.26% and a quarterly drop of -31.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.72% for BEP’s stock, with a -28.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BEP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for BEP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEP Trading at -22.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEP fell by -21.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.49. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP saw -19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.66 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP), the company’s capital structure generated 523.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.96. Total debt to assets is 39.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 563.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.