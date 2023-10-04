BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has decreased by -5.15 when compared to last closing price of 25.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2023 YoY revenue plummeted, but PIPE financing extends cash runway to 15 months, alleviating short-term liquidity concerns. Acoramidis poses a threat to Pfizer’s tafamidis in ATTR-CM space, pending FDA approval; yet high debt and complex capital structure loom large. Investment recommendation: “Buy” for high-risk tolerance investors, hinging on upcoming FDA decision on acoramidis and management of significant debt obligations.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) is $47.11, which is $22.99 above the current market price. The public float for BBIO is 117.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBIO on October 04, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

BBIO’s Market Performance

The stock of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has seen a -8.43% decrease in the past week, with a -18.57% drop in the past month, and a 41.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for BBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.90% for BBIO’s stock, with a 34.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBIO Trading at -18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO fell by -8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +170.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.42. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc saw 216.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Scott Randal W., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Scott Randal W. now owns 13,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Neil, the CEO and President of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, sale 51,552 shares at $28.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Kumar Neil is holding 4,813,197 shares at $1,473,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.