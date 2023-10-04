Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT)’s stock price has dropped by -9.34 in relation to previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming conferences in September:

, and the 36-month beta value for BOLT is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BOLT is $4.83, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for BOLT is 23.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.59% of that float. The average trading volume for BOLT on October 04, 2023 was 112.18K shares.

BOLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) has seen a -0.50% decrease in the past week, with a -10.18% drop in the past month, and a -33.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.27% for BOLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.49% for BOLT’s stock, with a -31.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOLT Trading at -17.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.69%, as shares sank -12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOLT fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0768. In addition, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc saw -25.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BOLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1576.56 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -1537.76. The total capital return value is set at -38.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.00. Equity return is now at value -43.87, with -34.06 for asset returns.

Based on Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.65. Total debt to assets is 9.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -15.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.