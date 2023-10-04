Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11.

The public float for BTDR is 21.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTDR on October 04, 2023 was 97.75K shares.

BTDR) stock’s latest price update

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.77 compared to its previous closing price of 9.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTDR’s Market Performance

BTDR’s stock has fallen by -8.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.71% and a quarterly drop of -26.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.77% for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.59% for BTDR’s stock, with a -12.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTDR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTDR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTDR Trading at -25.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -31.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR fell by -8.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co saw -16.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Equity return is now at value -13.95, with -7.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.