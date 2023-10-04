Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) is 6.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBVA is 1.25.

The average price recommended by analysts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) is $9.69, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for BBVA is 5.96B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On October 04, 2023, BBVA’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) has surged by 0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 8.02, but the company has seen a 4.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that BBVA has reported positive financial performance and offers a high dividend yield, but its valuation is now fair after a strong share price rally. The bank has maintained strong operating momentum, beating EPS and revenue estimates in Q2 2023. BBVA’s dividend seems sustainable and its current forward dividend yield is about 7.5%, making it a compelling income investment.

BBVA’s Market Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) has seen a 4.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.82% gain in the past month and a 6.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.55% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.56% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.77. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR saw 33.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Equity return is now at value 14.85, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.