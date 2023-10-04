Ball Corp. (BALL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 49.26. However, the company has seen a 1.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-29 that An analyst upgraded his recommendation on the stock. He also bumped his price target higher.

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BALL is 313.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALL on October 04, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

BALL’s Market Performance

BALL stock saw a decrease of 1.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Ball Corp. (BALL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.06% for BALL stock, with a simple moving average of -10.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $64 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BALL Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.54. In addition, Ball Corp. saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from Goodwin Deron, who sale 500 shares at the price of $52.85 back on Aug 24. After this action, Goodwin Deron now owns 12,001 shares of Ball Corp., valued at $26,425 using the latest closing price.

Kaufman David A, the President, Ball Aerospace of Ball Corp., sale 3,820 shares at $52.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Kaufman David A is holding 8,861 shares at $200,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Equity return is now at value 21.83, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ball Corp. (BALL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.