Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.92 in comparison to its previous close of 133.05, however, the company has experienced a -1.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Baidu Inc. (BIDU). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) is $1330.81, which is $53.04 above the current market price. The public float for BIDU is 276.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIDU on October 04, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

The stock of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has seen a -1.40% decrease in the past week, with a -11.81% drop in the past month, and a -8.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for BIDU. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for BIDU’s stock, with a -5.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $190 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIDU Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.13. In addition, Baidu Inc ADR saw 12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc ADR stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 6.99, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.