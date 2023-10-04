Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AXTA stock has gone up by 2.46%, with a monthly decline of -4.52% and a quarterly plunge of -15.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for AXTA’s stock, with a -8.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) is $34.35, which is $7.32 above the current market price. The public float for AXTA is 220.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXTA on October 04, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA)’s stock price has increased by 2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 26.50. However, the company has seen a 2.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Axalta Coating Systems’ stock price fell about 20% from its 52-week high and may continue to decline due to macroeconomic headwinds. The stock has potential to increase by 20% this year, but its high volatility and lack of dividend contribute to a risky outlook for retail value investors. Factors to consider for the company’s future include the performance of the auto and industrial sectors, Wall Street analysts’ ratings, and the company’s debt and effectiveness in controlling expenses.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXTA Trading at -4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.98. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd saw 6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Kissire Deborah J., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $26.58 back on Sep 13. After this action, Kissire Deborah J. now owns 41,973 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, valued at $10,632 using the latest closing price.

COOK WILLIAM M, the Director of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, purchase 1,500 shares at $26.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that COOK WILLIAM M is holding 6,000 shares at $40,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 15.31, with 3.25 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.