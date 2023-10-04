Assessing the Risk and Potential of Core & Main Inc’s (CNM) Stock

The stock of Core & Main Inc (CNM) has seen a 0.46% increase in the past week, with a -13.83% drop in the past month, and a -7.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for CNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for CNM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.58% for the last 200 days.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CNM is at 0.97.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for CNM is $36.92, which is $8.52 above the current market price. The public float for CNM is 106.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.81% of that float. The average trading volume for CNM on October 04, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

CNM) stock’s latest price update

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 28.53. However, the company has seen a 0.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Core & Main (CNM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $40 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNM Trading at -7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.92. In addition, Core & Main Inc saw 47.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from Witkowski Mark R, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $28.44 back on Sep 25. After this action, Witkowski Mark R now owns 19,221 shares of Core & Main Inc, valued at $1,137,740 using the latest closing price.

Castellano James G, the Director of Core & Main Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $28.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Castellano James G is holding 0 shares at $354,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+24.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core & Main Inc stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value 22.25, with 7.09 for asset returns.

Based on Core & Main Inc (CNM), the company’s capital structure generated 93.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.33. Total debt to assets is 33.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Core & Main Inc (CNM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.