AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AQB is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AQB is $1.08, which is $1.17 above the current price. The public float for AQB is 67.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQB on October 04, 2023 was 454.30K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

AQB) stock’s latest price update

AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB)’s stock price has soared by 14.18 in relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-09-16 that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB ) Webcasted Corporate Presentation September 15, 2022 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Sylvia Wulf – Chief Executive Officer David Frank – Chief Financial Officer Chris Beattie – Chief Science Officer Alejandro Rojas – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer Ben Klieve – Lake Street Capital Markets Brian Wright – ROTH Capital Partners Sylvia Wulf Good afternoon. I’m Sylvia Wulf, the CEO of AquaBounty, and I’m joined today by David Frank, our CFO; and Chris Beattie, our Chief Science Officer; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Alejandro Rojas.

AQB’s Market Performance

AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) has experienced a 9.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.73% drop in the past month, and a -29.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for AQB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for AQB’s stock, with a -52.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQB Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQB rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2397. In addition, AquaBounty Technologies Inc saw -66.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQB starting from Myers Gail Sharps, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Dec 23. After this action, Myers Gail Sharps now owns 10,426 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc, valued at $8,900 using the latest closing price.

Myers Gail Sharps, the Director of AquaBounty Technologies Inc, purchase 1 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Myers Gail Sharps is holding 426 shares at $1 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQB

Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -11.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.