Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has dropped by -3.39 in relation to previous closing price of 89.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that September saw no new preferred stock offerings, but three ETD offerings began trading with dividend yields ranging from 7.625% to 8.5%. CDx3 preferreds ranked 10 out of 10 are selling at an average discount to par of about 8.5% and offer an average current yield of 6.43%. Past preferred stock IPOs are now trading below par, with a surge in the “Bargain Table” count reaching near all-time highs.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) is above average at 40.54x. The 36-month beta value for APO is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APO is $96.57, which is $8.15 above than the current price. The public float for APO is 394.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume of APO on October 04, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO’s stock has seen a -3.69% decrease for the week, with a 0.14% rise in the past month and a 13.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for Apollo Global Management Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.95% for APO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $80 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APO Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.01. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 35.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 60,779 shares at the price of $79.22 back on Jul 13. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 5,678,785 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $4,814,937 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President () of Apollo Global Management Inc, sale 23,752 shares at $78.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Zelter James C is holding 5,716,630 shares at $1,872,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.31. Equity return is now at value 20.84, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,837.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.60. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,833.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.