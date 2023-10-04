Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) is above average at 25.49x. The 36-month beta value for WSC is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WSC is 192.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume of WSC on October 04, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

WSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has dropped by -1.39 compared to previous close of 40.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Investors with an interest in Furniture stocks have likely encountered both American Woodmark (AMWD) and WillScot (WSC). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC’s stock has fallen by -1.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.00% and a quarterly drop of -15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.65% for WSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.49% for the last 200 days.

WSC Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.84. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp saw -10.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $40.71 back on Aug 17. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, valued at $203,548 using the latest closing price.

Shanks Sally J, the Chief Accounting Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, sale 10,541 shares at $47.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Shanks Sally J is holding 23,932 shares at $496,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Equity return is now at value 21.71, with 5.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.