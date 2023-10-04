Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is above average at 21.47x. The 36-month beta value for MAR is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAR is $209.47, which is $18.29 above than the current price. The public float for MAR is 264.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on October 04, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

MAR) stock’s latest price update

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 193.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Marriott (MAR) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

MAR’s Market Performance

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has seen a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.50% decline in the past month and a 4.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for MAR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.36% for MAR’s stock, with a 6.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $218 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.54. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 27.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Menon Rajeev, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $207.03 back on Sep 11. After this action, Menon Rajeev now owns 4,000 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $1,656,240 using the latest closing price.

Capuano Anthony, the President & CEO of Marriott International Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $202.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Capuano Anthony is holding 100,317 shares at $4,044,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 359.95, with 11.21 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.