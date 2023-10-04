Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is above average at 6.43x. The 36-month beta value for MGY is also noteworthy at 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MGY is $26.69, which is $3.36 above than the current price. The public float for MGY is 177.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.90% of that float. The average trading volume of MGY on October 04, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

MGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) has jumped by 0.68 compared to previous close of 22.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) plans to expand its presence in Giddings with the acquisition of 48k net acres and 5k Boe/d production in the area.

MGY’s Market Performance

MGY’s stock has fallen by -1.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.59% and a quarterly rise of 6.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for MGY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $25 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGY Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.95. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from LARSON JAMES R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $23.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, LARSON JAMES R now owns 76,671 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, valued at $23,520 using the latest closing price.

Walker John B, the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Walker John B is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.37 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stands at +52.27. The total capital return value is set at 59.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.68. Equity return is now at value 48.20, with 28.30 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 15.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.