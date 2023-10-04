Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) is above average at 54.39x. The 36-month beta value for LSCC is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LSCC is $102.10, which is $22.45 above than the current price. The public float for LSCC is 136.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.43% of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on October 04, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has dropped by -4.99 compared to previous close of 83.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Tech stocks have had a solid 2023, with the large-cap firms putting in especially strong numbers year-to-date (YTD). However, there are problems on the horizon.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC’s stock has fallen by -4.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.71% and a quarterly drop of -13.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for LSCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $95 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSCC Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.26. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw 22.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ABRAMS ROBIN ANN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $83.53 back on Sep 21. After this action, ABRAMS ROBIN ANN now owns 10,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $835,263 using the latest closing price.

Luther Sherri R, the SVP, CFO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 7,500 shares at $90.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Luther Sherri R is holding 127,810 shares at $680,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Equity return is now at value 40.53, with 27.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.