Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)

The 36-month beta value for INDI is also noteworthy at 0.87.

The public float for INDI is 122.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.36% of that float. The average trading volume of INDI on October 04, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

INDI) stock's latest price update

INDI) stock’s latest price update

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.01 compared to its previous closing price of 6.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-02 that Indie made another acquisition, and another announced event will dilute shareholders even more. The company is growing fast, but right now, that growth deserves an extensively footnoted explanation.

INDI’s Market Performance

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has seen a -6.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.51% decline in the past month and a -37.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for INDI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.29% for INDI’s stock, with a -32.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INDI Trading at -21.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -18.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Indie Semiconductor Inc saw -2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, who sale 10,700 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Sep 13. After this action, Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth now owns 50,522 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc, valued at $69,550 using the latest closing price.

schiller Thomas, the CFO and EVP of Strategy of Indie Semiconductor Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $8.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that schiller Thomas is holding 1,151,280 shares at $350,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indie Semiconductor Inc stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.89. Equity return is now at value -39.82, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 58.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.97. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.