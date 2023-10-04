Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO)

The 36-month beta value for VINO is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VINO is $1375.20, which is $1372.49 above than the current price. The public float for VINO is 6.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of VINO on October 04, 2023 was 65.77K shares.

VINO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) has jumped by 43.39 compared to previous close of 1.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that Much like baseball, the investing game yields success through mitigated failure, which brings us to the topic of doomed stocks to avoid. No matter who you are, you will never achieve a perfect lifetime record in the capital market.

VINO’s Market Performance

VINO’s stock has risen by 29.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.00% and a quarterly drop of -48.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.75% for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.73% for VINO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -67.75% for the last 200 days.

VINO Trading at -27.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.64%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5441. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc saw -76.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Equity return is now at value -189.78, with -99.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.