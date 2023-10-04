An In-Depth Look at Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) Stock Performance

The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen a -5.03% decrease in the past week, with a -19.62% drop in the past month, and a -20.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.67% for BLDP’s stock, with a -30.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is $6.11, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for BLDP is 241.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.05% of that float. On October 04, 2023, BLDP’s average trading volume was 2.55M shares.

BLDP) stock’s latest price update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.87relation to previous closing price of 3.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-09-25 that HSBC analysts initiated coverage of hydrogen technology stocks Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Chart industries at Buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDP Trading at -19.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -20.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.86 for the present operating margin

-25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -207.07. The total capital return value is set at -11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -12.13, with -11.25 for asset returns.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.