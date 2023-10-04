An In-Depth Look at Alliant Energy Corp.’s (LNT) Stock Performance

The stock of Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has seen a -5.01% decrease in the past week, with a -6.03% drop in the past month, and a -12.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for LNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.10% for LNT’s stock, with a -11.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) is 17.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNT is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) is $54.22, which is $7.43 above the current market price. The public float for LNT is 252.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On October 04, 2023, LNT’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

LNT stock's latest price update

Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.19relation to previous closing price of 46.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Alliant Energy (LNT) is expected to further benefit from its initiative to strengthen and expand its infrastructure. Clean assets will help serve its expanding customer base.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $55 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNT Trading at -8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.24. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp. saw -15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.07 for the present operating margin

+24.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corp. stands at +16.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.11. Equity return is now at value 10.45, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 141.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 42.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.