An In-Depth Look at Allegro Microsystems Inc.’s (ALGM) Stock Performance

The stock of Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has seen a -4.80% decrease in the past week, with a -21.91% drop in the past month, and a -32.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for ALGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.05% for ALGM’s stock, with a -24.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is 24.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALGM is 1.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALGM is 73.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. On October 04, 2023, ALGM’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has plunge by -5.99relation to previous closing price of 31.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGM Trading at -21.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.94. In addition, Allegro Microsystems Inc. saw -0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from D’Antilio Derek, who purchase 1,488 shares at the price of $33.63 back on Sep 15. After this action, D’Antilio Derek now owns 142,899 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc., valued at $50,041 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN JOSEPH R, the Director of Allegro Microsystems Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $38.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that MARTIN JOSEPH R is holding 22,374 shares at $658,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Equity return is now at value 26.61, with 22.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.