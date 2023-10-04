Amphenol Corp. (APH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26.

The public float for APH is 592.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of APH was 2.20M shares.

APH) stock’s latest price update

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 82.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Fifteen long-term dividend growth companies, AbbVie among them, will announce their annual increases in October. Most of the increases will be in the single digit range, with 10%+ increases expected from A. O. Smith, Lincoln Electric and Waste Connections. Microsoft announced a 10% dividend increase in September, and we’re still waiting for announcements from McDonald’s and Lockheed Martin.

APH’s Market Performance

Amphenol Corp. (APH) has experienced a 0.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.21% drop in the past month, and a -2.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for APH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for APH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $77 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APH Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.82. In addition, Amphenol Corp. saw 7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gavelle Jean-Luc, who sale 176,186 shares at the price of $88.24 back on Aug 31. After this action, Gavelle Jean-Luc now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corp., valued at $15,547,023 using the latest closing price.

Doherty William J, the President, CS Division of Amphenol Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $88.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Doherty William J is holding 0 shares at $4,428,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Equity return is now at value 27.24, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amphenol Corp. (APH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.