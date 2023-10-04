AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.99 in relation to its previous close of 266.31. However, the company has experienced a -2.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-03 that The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s staff reviewers said on Tuesday that Amgen’s late-stage study may not provide enough evidence of effectiveness for its lung cancer drug, as the company pursues a traditional approval for the treatment.

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 17.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) is $261.94, which is -$0.18 below the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 533.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On October 04, 2023, AMGN’s average trading volume was 2.47M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN stock saw an increase of -2.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.68% and a quarterly increase of 15.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for AMGEN Inc. (AMGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for AMGN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $320 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMGN Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $263.65. In addition, AMGEN Inc. saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from AMGEN INC, who purchase 1,764,705 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, AMGEN INC now owns 35,368,653 shares of AMGEN Inc., valued at $29,999,985 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Murdo, the EVP, Global Commercial Ops of AMGEN Inc., sale 9,558 shares at $262.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gordon Murdo is holding 44,308 shares at $2,508,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMGEN Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 173.46, with 10.67 for asset returns.

Based on AMGEN Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.