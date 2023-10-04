Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) has plunged by -5.96 when compared to previous closing price of 12.58, but the company has seen a -5.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Alphatec Holdings’ Q2 numbers were strong, posting another double-digit upside at the top line. The company’s surgical segment, particularly the LTP procedure, shows promise for growth and profitability in my view. Sentiment towards Alphatec’s stock is mixed, with bullish positioning in the short-term but potential downside in the long term.

The 36-month beta value for ATEC is also noteworthy at 1.31.

The public float for ATEC is 75.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.88% of that float. The average trading volume of ATEC on October 04, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has seen a -5.59% decrease in the past week, with a -27.20% drop in the past month, and a -32.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.28% for ATEC’s stock, with a -20.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATEC Trading at -20.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -24.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.45. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw -4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Miles Patrick, who sale 59,375 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Sep 27. After this action, Miles Patrick now owns 5,452,736 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $771,875 using the latest closing price.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $12.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Miles Patrick is holding 5,512,111 shares at $747,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Equity return is now at value -1127.95, with -29.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.