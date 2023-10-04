Akanda Corp (AKAN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 2.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.13% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AKAN was 444.36K shares.

AKAN) stock’s latest price update

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has plunge by 4.52relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-04 that Use these technical indicators when trading penny stocks The post The Penny Stock Trader’s Guide to Technical Indicators appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

AKAN’s Market Performance

Akanda Corp (AKAN) has seen a -9.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.58% gain in the past month and a -26.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.81% for AKAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.09% for AKAN’s stock, with a -53.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at -9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6628. In addition, Akanda Corp saw -63.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp stands at -314.37. The total capital return value is set at -112.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.97.

Based on Akanda Corp (AKAN), the company’s capital structure generated 14.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.66. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akanda Corp (AKAN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.