Adeia Inc (ADEA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) has decreased by -16.54 when compared to last closing price of 10.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Chris Chaney – Vice President of Investor Relations Paul Davis – Chief Executive Officer Keith Jones – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial Nicholas Zangler – Stephens Operator Good day, everyone. Thank you for standing by.

The 36-month beta value for ADEA is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADEA is $15.33, which is $6.72 above than the current price. The public float for ADEA is 101.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of ADEA on October 04, 2023 was 512.73K shares.

ADEA’s Market Performance

ADEA stock saw a decrease of -12.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Adeia Inc (ADEA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.48% for ADEA’s stock, with a -9.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADEA Trading at -14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA fell by -12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Adeia Inc saw -5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.83 for the present operating margin

+73.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adeia Inc stands at +31.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05. Equity return is now at value -33.69, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Adeia Inc (ADEA), the company’s capital structure generated 244.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.95. Total debt to assets is 60.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Adeia Inc (ADEA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.